Boris Johnson Hints UK Could Begin Easing Lockdown As Soon As Monday

Boris Johnson has said the government could begin to ease the UK’s coronavirus lockdown from Monday. Speaking during prime minister’s questions in the Commons, the PM said he planned to give a statement on Sunday setting out plans for the next day. He did not specify which measures might be dropped or amended first as ministers were “continuously” receiving data from health and science experts. “We will want, if we possibly can, to get going with some of those measures on Monday,” he said, in a reply to Labour leader Keir Starmer.

“I think it would be a good thing [...] if people had an idea of what’s coming the following day. That’s why I think Sunday, the weekend, is the best time to do it.” It is not yet clear what the public can expect as the Cabinet will meet on Thursday to agree the government’s next moves. Transport secretary Grant Shapps suggested last week that work start times could be staggered so social distancing on trains and buses might be easier. And schools will restart in a “phased manner”, education secretary Gavin Williamson has previously said, though he did not give a date.

ASSOCIATED PRESS British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend his first weekly Prime Minister's Questions since recovering from coronavirus