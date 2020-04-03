Boss Trapped In Potato Filter For Video Meeting Is Peak Work-From-Home Gold

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. The coronavirus-era adaptation to working from home is taking its toll on everyone, and now there’s a face for that struggle: Potato boss. Lizet Ocampo is the political director of People for the American Way, a progressive advocacy organisation that works to build democracy by tackling right-wing extremism and encouraging civic engagement. Like many offices around the country, Ocampo’s is working remotely, conducting team meetings via video conference.

Earlier this week, she fell victim to technical difficulties with the filters she had downloaded on Microsoft Teams and was forced to lead her call while appearing as a root vegetable. “I just kind of gave up and stayed as a potato for the rest of the call,” Ocampo told BuzzFeed News. Ocampo’s colleague, Rachele Clegg, shared the moment on Twitter:

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rachele with an e but pronounced Rachel (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

This incident apparently struck a chord; the post raked in hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets. Fortunately for Clegg, who was momentarily concerned about how her boss would take the news she was now a Twitter-famous spud, Ocampo welcomed her newfound internet fame:

I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown, right @billieeilish? I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe! For more needed laughs, follow my favorite comedian @cristela9 . Potate out. #HASHtag#PotatoBosshttps://t.co/OxpidZc921 — LizetOcampo (@mlizetocampo) March 31, 2020

“The good news is that my boss, Lizet Ocampo, will not be sacking me tomorrow. We hashed it all out tonight and our team is still laughing with you all. STAY PLANTED AT HOME & welcome my potato boss,” wrote Clegg. Other colleagues were relieved their boss owned her “spudden” fame:

No worrries about being sacked from @_jalinsky90@PettyClegg and I, #potatoboss@mlizetocampo isn’t salty about her spudden fame! — Samantha Del Vecchio (@sam_del_vecc) March 31, 2020

The internet, of course, did as the internet does with their new potato queen, and turned her into a relatable meme:

You should see me in a crown, right @finneas?#HASHtag#PotatoBoss



For more laughs and enjoyment during this time, check out my new favorite podcast “We Bought a House” with @finneas and @ClaudiaSulewskipic.twitter.com/OIl7rdVYug — LizetOcampo (@mlizetocampo) March 31, 2020