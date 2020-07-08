President Donald Trump’s recent obsession with statues took a turn for the strange this week when his campaign released an ad vowing to protect one ― in Brazil.

“We will protect this,” the social media ad, which ran under both Trump’s name and the name of Vice President Mike Pence stated.

Just one problem: The ad used an image of the instantly recognizable Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as spotted by The Daily Beast: