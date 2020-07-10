Twitter Explodes With Calls To Boycott Goya Foods After CEO Heaps Praise On Trump

Goya Foods, the Latino food giant, soared to the top of Twitter’s trending topics Thursday after its CEO heaped praise on US President Donald Trump, prompting many of its customers to say they would boycott the business in light of the president’s history of vilifying Hispanics.
In remarks at the Rose Garden, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said that the country is “truly blessed” to be under Trump’s leadership, and he compared the president to his Spanish immigrant grandfather.
“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” said Unanue, who has led the family-owned food company since 2004. “And that’s what my grandfather did. He came to this country to build, to grow and to prosper. And we have an incredible builder and we pray, we pray for our leadership, our president and for our country, that we continue to prosper and to grow.”
The remarks came following a roundtable discussion between Trump and Hispanic leaders before the president signed an executive order called the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.
Twitter exploded with comments pointing out Trump’s persistent history of racist rhetoric toward America’s Hispanic community. Among those to voice their intention to boycott the business were Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Housing Secretary Julián Castro.
Goya and #Goyaway were the top two trending topics on Twitter on Thursday night. #BoycottGoya and Unanue’s name and title were on the list, too.
Goya Foods did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.