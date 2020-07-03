So, You’ve Boycotted Chris Lilley. What Are You Going To Do Next?

Chris Lilley YouTube Chris Lilley posted a deleted scene from 'Jonah From Tonga' on YouTube this week.

“My dad said he pinched her bum.” These are the words of the brownface caricature called Jonah Takalua. They were part of a deleted scene from ‘Jonah From Tonga,’ which was posted on Chris Lilley’s YouTube channel on June 27. Two weeks earlier, ‘Jonah From Tonga’ was taken off Netflix as a direct response to the global Black Lives Matter protests, following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, as a White officer pressed a knee into his neck. Lilley’s caricature of Pasifika people ties in with a long history of White people appropriating the skin of people of colour in art. The mainstream performance of blackface, yellowface, redface and brownface started in the United States more than 200 years ago as a form of theatrical makeup and racially stereotyped conduct. Award-winning Afro-Caribbean-Australian author Maxine Beneba Clarke writes that blackface was created when “White performers liberally applied black greasepaint or shoe polish and used distorted dialogue, exaggerated accents and grotesque movements to caricature people of African descent” in the name of ‘art’. It is an expression of White supremacy to think brownface is anything but a racist trope used to denigrate and dehumanise communities of colour for a cheap laugh.

I was in the first year of my bachelor of arts degree when Chris Lilley’s mockumentary ‘Jonah From Tonga’ aired on the ABC for the first time. During this period, I encountered many “woke” White boys mirroring Lilley’s brown-faced Afro-wigged minstrel ― they would be dressed in tupenus, strumming on ukuleles, asking me if it was true “Islanders hooked up with our cousins” and telling me they wanted to have my “ten Fobalicious babies”. Anthropologist Ghassan Hage identifies White supremacy as “the fantasy position of cultural dominance born out of the history of European expansion”. Hage’s definition raises the question: Who in Australia decides that blackface, yellowface, redface and brownface are a problem? In 2016, ‘The Project’s’ Steve Price argued with award-winning Indigenous Affairs reporter Allan Clarke over an incident of blackface: A White team member of The Opals attended a dress-up party as Kanye West, and as part of her “costume,” she painted her face black. In the interview, Clarke argued that blackface is always racist and offensive to Indigenous people. In response, Price told Clarke that he was “overreacting” and that, although the player’s blackface “may offend a few people [...], she’s not deliberately being racist.” Next Price argued that just because he was White, it didn’t mean that he was not entitled to have an opinion on blackface. “So people of not-colour can’t have an opinion?” he said to Clarke. “I don’t think [her blackface] is racist.” First, it is important to note the incredible degree of White fragility and White entitlement at play here. Author of White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, argues that “when you’re used to 100%, 98% feels like oppression.” Going off Price’s reaction, you’d think that White people are being unfairly restricted from having an opinion on a particular issue, when in reality, White people’s opinions on pretty much every Australian issue, including issues on race, are overrepresented in Australian arts, television, film and media. This can be seen in the fact that The ABC’s ‘Insiders’ had an all-White panel discussing Black Lives Matter, that The Age newspaper has hired only one Indigenous reporter in its 166-year history, that The Sydney Morning Herald chose five arts critics who were all White for its new fellowship and that fewer than 10% of Australia’s artistic directors come from culturally diverse backgrounds as highlighted by a groundbreaking report called, Shifting the Balance, undertaken by Diversity Arts Australia. Second, the question is not about whether White people are entitled to have an opinion on blackface but rather who is in a greater position to assess whether this issue is a problem: the group committing the act or the group affected by it? As Clarke put it, “Let the people of colour define what’s racist. Let them define what’s offensive to them.”