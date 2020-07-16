‘Bye Bye Brad’: Twitter Users Mock Parscale After Trump Campaign Demotion

Brad Parscale is out as manager of US President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign ― and his critics couldn’t be happier about it.
Parscale, who will remain with the campaign, is being replaced by former Chris Christie operative Bill Stepien, who was fired after New Jersey’s Bridgegate retaliation scandal.
Parscale and his companies have taken in about $40 million from the Trump campaign, allowing him to rack up an eye-popping assortment of expensive properties and luxury cars.
But he’s also presided over a campaign in which the president is down by an average of 9.1 percentage points to his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, according to the latest polling data from FiveThirtyEight.
The sinking numbers come after Parscale bragged in the spring that he spent three years building a “Death Star” of a political campaign ― a line many of his critics are using amid the news of his demotion: