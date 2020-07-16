‘Bye Bye Brad’: Twitter Users Mock Parscale After Trump Campaign Demotion

Brad Parscale is out as manager of US President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign ― and his critics couldn’t be happier about it.

Parscale, who will remain with the campaign, is being replaced by former Chris Christie operative Bill Stepien, who was fired after New Jersey’s Bridgegate retaliation scandal.

Parscale and his companies have taken in about $40 million from the Trump campaign, allowing him to rack up an eye-popping assortment of expensive properties and luxury cars.