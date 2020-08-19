Cool Exes Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Are Reuniting For A Live Table Read

The last time Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited (the absolute thrill of that wrist grab remains unmatched) it forced a nation to look in the mirror and ask themselves: Should I send that risky text to an ex?

Hopefully, cooler heads prevailed, but it’s far more likely to happen amid a global pandemic. So prepare your mind, body and soul for the blondest and most famous exes around to play with your heart once again, as they both are set to appear at a virtual live table read of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

Confused? No, you haven’t accidentally stumbled into Spicoli’s weed stash. While Pitt and Aniston were not part of Amy Heckerling’s classic 1982 high-school comedy, a new all-star cast, including Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding and Shia LaBeouf, has assembled to celebrate the film’s 38th anniversary.

But, of course, you couldn’t do it without Sean Penn, who played the loveable stoner in the film, as he’ll also be on hand for the event on Friday.