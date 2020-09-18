Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reunite - And Things Got Flirty

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reunited again - and things got a little flirty between the former couple. Alas, it was all in the name of art when they took part in the star-studded table read for the classic 1980’s film Fast Times At Ridgemont High. Brad and Jen, who were married between 2000 and 2005, were joined by a stellar cast including Oscar-winning actors Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn and Morgan Freeman, who took the role of narrator.

Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend and Ray Liotta also took part, along with host Dane Cook. During the reading, Brad read the lines of popular high school student Brad Hamilton while Jennifer played the part of Linda Barrett. And in a perfect bit of casting, the Hollywood stars recreated a risque scene between Phoebe Cates and Judge Reinhold from the 1982 film.

Instagram Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt