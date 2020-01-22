Brad Pitt Took Dax Shepard On The 'Pretty Woman' Date Of His Dreams

Big mistake. Big. Huge ― if you thought Brad Pitt doesn’t live up to the hype.

While we were being sent into an emotional tailspin over Pitt’s reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at Sunday’s SAG Awards, the actor has quietly been cultivating another relationship, with longtime admirer Dax Shepard.

Shepard, host of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, has long carried a torch for the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star, repeatedly broadcasting his feelings on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” over the years. So, yes, Brad Pitt is to Dax Shepard as a sloth is to Kristen Bell. Got it?

Pitt finally reciprocated back in September, admitting while Shepard was guest-hosting an episode of DeGeneres’ daytime talk show that he has “a little bit of a crush” on the “Parenthood” alum.

And now they’ve taken things to the next level, actually hanging out on the date of Shepard’s (and presumably all of our) dreams.