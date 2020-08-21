Brad Pitt has denied speculation that he and Harry Styles are to appear in a new film together.

On Wednesday, a listing on the film distributor Vértice Cine’s website began doing the rounds online, sparking rumours that the former One Direction star would be making a return to the silver screen.

The listing named Faster, Cheaper, Better as an upcoming movie starring both Brad and Harry, as well as claiming Dan Gilroy – who previously helmed Nightcrawler and the Netflix offering Velvet Buzzsaw – would be directing it.

Understandably, the rumours sparked a big reaction from Harry’s die-hard fans, who were all rather excited about the prospect of seeing the star back on the big screen…