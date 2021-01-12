Having been in Hollywood as long as Brad Pitt has, you might not think he gets starstruck any more. Not so, according to Fleabag star Sian Clifford. The actor has revealed how Brad had a total fangirl moment when he met the hit BBC Three series’ star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge at an awards bash.

David Fisher/Shutterstock Brad Pitt

Sian revealed details of the “surreal” encounter during an interview in the Guardian when she was asked about her most unexpected meetings off the back of Fleabag. She said: “Definitely, doing the award circuit in America. The American Film Institute awards made an exception and recognised Fleabag, and that was basically where we met Brad Pitt. “Brad Pitt literally fan-girling over Phoebe is without question the most surreal thing I’ll ever see in my life.”