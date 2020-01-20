Brad Pitt Jokes About Difficult Marriages At SAGs, Camera Cuts To Jennifer Aniston

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Brad Pitt accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Everyone predicted that Brad Pitt would take home a trophy at the SAG Awards after an undefeated award season run, but no one was ready for his wild acceptance speech ... most of all Jennifer Aniston. The actor picked up the trophy for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at the 26th annual ceremony on Sunday night for his career-best performance in “Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood” as over-the-hill stunt performer Cliff Booth.

After accepting the award from presenter Jennifer Garner, Pitt cracked the first of many jokes, telling the crowd, “I got to add this to my Tinder profile.” He went on to thank his fellow nominees and co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and “Margot Robbie’s feet,” referencing director Quentin Tarantino’s long-established cinematic fetish. “Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet,” he continued. “Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.”

Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor at the #SAGAwards: "I got to add this to my Tinder profile" https://t.co/GESKRiECOopic.twitter.com/wQtExRjflw — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2020

Pitt went onto poke fun at how big of a stretch the role was him as a guy “who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife.” “Big stretch,” he added to uproarious laughter from the audience. That’s when a cameraperson, who should absolutely get a raise, cut to Jennifer Aniston, who won an award later in the evening for her performance in “The Morning Show.” And let’s just say her expression spoke volumes, as Aniston uncomfortably clapped as the camera lingered on her.

The continuing joys of this awards season are the reaction shots of Jennifer Aniston every time Brad Pitt wins an award pic.twitter.com/yV8PkkuyHz — stuart emmrich (@StuartEmmrich) January 20, 2020

Brad Pitt joked about being a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife and the cameraman panned to Jennifer Aniston. SOMEONE GIVE THIS CAMERA CREW AN EMMY #SAGAwardspic.twitter.com/CdUZZTSTuT — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) January 20, 2020