Brad Pitt Wears Nametag At Oscars Luncheon And Twitter Howls

Brad Pitt just helped the microscopic fraction of people in Hollywood who don’t know who he is.
He wore a nametag to a luncheon for Oscar nominees at the Loews Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday.
The sight of the longtime movie star and heartthrob, who’s nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” talking to Best Actress nominee Cynthia Erivo of “Harriet” delighted people on Twitter. (Erivo also is nominated for Best Original Song.)
The nametag makes Pitt’s outfit pop, no?