ENTERTAINMENT
29/01/2020 9:46 AM AEDT

Brad Pitt Wears Nametag At Oscars Luncheon And Twitter Howls

The "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" nominee made humble look really cool.

Brad Pitt just helped the microscopic fraction of people in Hollywood who don’t know who he is.

He wore a nametag to a luncheon for Oscar nominees at the Loews Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP
Cynthia Erivo, left, shakes hands with Brad Pitt at the 92nd Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Loews Hotel on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. 

The sight of the longtime movie star and heartthrob, who’s nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” talking to Best Actress nominee Cynthia Erivo of “Harriet” delighted people on Twitter. (Erivo also is nominated for Best Original Song.)

The nametag makes Pitt’s outfit pop, no?

MORE: Twitter Brad Pitt cynthia erivo Oscars nametag