Bradley Cooper Reveals One Critical Reason He Didn't Break Quarantine

Bradley Cooper kept his priorities straight as he isolated with his family in the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘A Star Is Born’ actor made sure nobody entered his townhouse and nobody exited for at least one very important reason: his mother.

“I’m with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house,” the Oscar nominee told ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star Anthony Ramos in an Interview article posted Monday. “My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over.”

Gloria Campano Cooper has accompanied her famous son on several public outings, including the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony ...