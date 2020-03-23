Bravo's Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Andy Cohen, producer and host of Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live,” announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” the TV host posted on Instagram, saying he was “putting a pin in” working on his show for now so he could “focus on getting better.”

Cohen also urged people to “stay home and take care of themselves.”