Brenda Song Says She Was Denied 'Crazy Rich Asians' Audition For Not Being 'Asian Enough'

“Crazy Rich Asians” assembled an all-star and all-Asian cast for the groundbreaking romantic comedy, but actor Brenda Song is claiming she wasn’t even given the chance to audition. The 31-year-old star, who rose to fame on the Disney Channel thanks to projects like “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and “Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior,” said she was denied the chance to be a part of the film because her “image was basically not Asian enough.”

As a fan of the book series on which the film is based, Song recalled in a Teen Vogue interview published Wednesday that her manager contacted the “Crazy Rich Asians” team to see if she could read for any role in the film. But her dreams were dashed when she claims they denied her the opportunity. “Their reasoning behind that, what they said was that my image was basically not Asian enough, in not so many words,” Song told the outlet. “It broke my heart. I said, ‘This character is in her late to mid-20s, an Asian American, and I can’t even audition for it?’”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Brenda Song attends Hulu's "Dollface" screening and panel during the 2019 PaleyFest in September.

She added: “I’ve auditioned for Caucasian roles my entire career, but this specific role, you’re not going to let me do it? You’re going to fault me for having worked my whole life?’ I was like, ‘Where do I fit?’” “Crazy Rich Asians” went on to become the highest grossing rom-com of the decade, bringing in over $200 million at the international box office, and a landmark moment for Asian representation in Hollywood. The next two sequels are currently in development and will be filmed back to back sometime in 2020. The film’s director, Jon M. Chu, has since responded to Song’s claims, explaining he’s a big fan of her work and that he feels “horrible” if she ever received that kind of messaging. “I love @BrendaSong and that sucks if anything of that nature was ever communicated,” he tweeted Wednesday. “It’s gross actually. The fact is, obviously I know who she is and didn’t need her to audition. I’m a fan of hers! Nothing more nothing less. Bums me out she thought it was anything but.”

