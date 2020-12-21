White House COVID-19 Task Force Member Urges Trump To Get Vaccine

Admiral Brett Giroir, a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, on Sunday urged President Donald Trump to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to not only protect his own health but also to inspire his followers to do the same.

Vice President Mike Pence, who has headed the task force since February, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams received their vaccinations Friday during a live TV broadcast. Trump, on the other hand, hasn’t done so yet.

“I think any leader who is influential over groups of individuals should have the vaccine,” Girior, the Trump administration’s COVID-19 testing czar, told ABC’s “This Week.” “I think leadership ... should get vaccines because they will inspire confidence with the people who believe in them and trust them.”

He noted that the US has “every reason to believe” the first two vaccines authorised for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, which were produced separately by Pfizer and Moderna, are “very effective” and “safe.”

“I would encourage the president to get a vaccine for his own health and safety and also to generate more confidence among the people who follow him so closely,” Giroir said.