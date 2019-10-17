Brexit Deal Agreed By UK And EU - But The DUP Is Still Not Onboard

The UK and EU have agreed a Brexit deal in the final hours of negotiations, keeping alive Boris Johnson’s hopes of taking the country out of the bloc on October 31.
Announcing the decision on Thursday morning, Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said it was a “fair and balanced” agreement.
The prime minister said it was a “great new deal that takes back control” and urged MPs to vote for it.
MPs are expected to be asked to approve the agreement at an emergency House of Commons session on Saturday.
Johnson’s chances of winning the knife-edge vote were dealt a blow earlier this morning when Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster said she could not yet back his Brexit plans.
And following the announcement of a deal, the DUP said it was still not onboard. “Has the EU changed its mind since 7am? You have our statement,” a party source told HuffPost UK.