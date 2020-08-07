Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green in December 2019.

Brian Austin Green is making things messy. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum decided to copy his ex Megan Fox’s Instagram caption and put his own twist on it just after Fox dedicated a post to her new love, Machine Gun Kelly, on Wednesday. Fox, who was first linked to Machine Gun Kelly, aka Colson Baker, in May, posted a black-and-white photo of herself alongside the entertainer with a gushing caption. “Achingly Beautiful Boy ... My heart is yours🔪♥️🔪,” the 34-year-old wrote, adding two knife emojis and a black heart.

Green decided to copy Fox’s photo caption and put his own spin on it. The 47-year-old posted a slideshow of his three boys with Fox: Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3. He also posted a photo of his 18-year-old son, Kassius, whom he shares with Vanessa Marcil.

It appears the actor isn’t taking his own advice when it comes to his split with Fox. Green said on during an appearance on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast posted Monday that he does his best to “avoid” the coverage surrounding his split with the “Jennifer’s Body” star. “You can [escape it] if you ignore it and you avoid it, which is what I try and do,” he said. “I mean, I try and not read anything or look at anything and not involve myself in it. Just keep my head down and do what I do and, you know, focus on the kids. I know she’s gonna do the same thing,” Green added. Green confirmed in May that he and Fox, 34, were separating after nearly 10 years of marriage. Fox recently spoke out about falling for Baker when the two began filming their new movie together, “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”