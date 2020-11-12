Brian Jordan Alvarez/Getty 'Will & Grace' actor Brian Jordan Alvarez has received huge praise for his Australian accent in a video in which he called Donald Trump a "dictator".

Actor Brian Jordan Alvarez has done what even three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep could not: perfect the Australian accent.

Alvarez, who starred in ‘Will & Grace’, has received praise from Australian actors and TV presenters after his video slamming US President Donald Trump in an Aussie accent went viral on his multiple social platforms.

“Hey, guys, just wanted to reach out to America and say we’re so proud of you, that you got rid of your stupid fucking dictator,” he said in his best Australian twang.

“You guys are gonna have, like, a regular president again.

“It doesn’t have to be perfect, but it’s so much better than the shit that you’ve put the whole world through for the last four years. I just want to say congratulations, and you’re not as stupid as we thought.”