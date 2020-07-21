Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Ripped For Literal Fake News About Ocasio-Cortez

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Monday shared a phony quote attributed to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , then suggested it backs what President Donald Trump has been saying about Democrats.

The tweet was debunked last month by Snopes, rated “pants on fire” by PolitiFact, shot down by FactCheck and disproved by The Associated Press, among others.

The New York Democrat fired back: “As a Fox News host are you going to take responsibility for spreading fabricated information about a sitting member of Congress or...?”

Kilmeade deleted the tweet about an hour later, then after another hour issued an apology in quotes: