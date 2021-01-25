Eagle-eyed Bridgerton fans have spotted a huge gaffe in the opening scenes of the Netflix﻿ period drama. Despite being set in the 19th century, many viewers have pointed out a glaring mistake that producers of the hit show failed to spot. Fans took to Twitter to point out that the Brits living in Regency-era Bath must have been pioneers because it looks like they had already invented yellow lines restricting where they could park their horse-drawn carriages.

Netflix Bridgerton

In the UK, the first ever road markings were white and appeared in 1918, and yellow lines didn’t follow until the 1950s.

Really enjoying Bridgerton, but with the technology available to film makers these days, a yellow line? pic.twitter.com/Ah4rljsfKn — West End Fan (@WestEndFan1) January 11, 2021

Two episodes into #Bridgerton and I've so far spotted a single yellow line and a telecoms manhole cover. I didn't realise the 19th Century Brits were such pioneers... pic.twitter.com/6RgUeZ8l8a — Tom 🧑🏼‍🤝‍🧑🏻🌭🐶 (@Tom_TheSequel) January 3, 2021

The gaffe comes just days after Netflix announced Bridgerton has been renewed for a second season. Tweeting the news on Friday, Netflix said: “The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. “I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. “I will have my pen to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

Netflix Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton