Bridgerton's Sizzling Regé-Jean Page Burns Down The Cast, Gets 'SNL' Audience Screaming In Monologue

‘Bridgerton’ star Regé-Jean Page triggered heavy breathing from the ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast and wild screams from the audience during his monologue as a first-time host.

The bit was supposed to be a send-up of his smokin’ hot appeal as the Duke of Hastings on the Netflix series, but it was pretty much on the money.

“You probably recognise me from ‘Bridgerton,’ the show that made everyone turn to their moms and say, ‘You know what? Nevermind I don’t think we should watch this together.’ It’s a bit of a racy show,” he explained in the monologue.

“Because of that, people may associate me being this smouldering, sensual smoke show. But I assure you, I’m just a regular guy,” Page insisted.