Bridgerton's Sizzling Regé-Jean Page Burns Down The Cast, Gets 'SNL' Audience Screaming In Monologue

‘Bridgerton’ star Regé-Jean Page triggered heavy breathing from the ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast and wild screams from the audience during his monologue as a first-time host.
The bit was supposed to be a send-up of his smokin’ hot appeal as the Duke of Hastings on the Netflix series, but it was pretty much on the money.
“You probably recognise me from ‘Bridgerton,’ the show that made everyone turn to their moms and say, ‘You know what? Nevermind I don’t think we should watch this together.’ It’s a bit of a racy show,” he explained in the monologue.
“Because of that, people may associate me being this smouldering, sensual smoke show. But I assure you, I’m just a regular guy,” Page insisted.
Then he turned to a separate camera: “I’m here to show you a good time. I want us to have fun together, to explore each other. Does that sound pleasing to you?”
Cast members Aidy Bryant, Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman — who dressed up as Page’s co-star Phoebe Dynevor — turned up to drool. He insisted he was “actually kind of a nerd.” But they weren’t buying it.
Later in the show, Page and Fineman were coached for sex scenes for a faux ‘Bridgerton’ episode by creepy substitute “intimacy coaches” played by Pete Davidson and Mikey Day.
Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.