12 Brilliant Before And After Pics Of People's Post-Lockdown Haircuts

Simon Dawson / Reuters Claire Neal

Hair salons reopened this week and for those able to secure one of the coveted appointments, it was relief to finally neaten up those lockdown locks.

Photographer Simon Dawson was on hand to capture the transformations, taking fun before and after pictures of people visiting two London salons: HairForce One barbers in Romford and Butchers Salon in Shoreditch.

Barbers and salons reopened with new social distancing measures on July 4, with screens, temperature checks and face masks becoming the norm. These pics have persuaded us it’s time to embrace the new experience, ditch the DIY cuts and reunite with our much-missed professionals.

Here are some of our favourite snaps from the collection.

Simon Dawson / Reuters Cohl S

Simon Dawson / Reuters Tanya Foxe

Simon Dawson / Reuters Daniel Cambridge

Simon Dawson / Reuters Jordan Anwar

Simon Dawson / Reuters Theo Adams

Simon Dawson / Reuters Antony Greghukh

Simon Dawson / Reuters Dennis Akinniyi

Simon Dawson / Reuters Jordan Westfield

Simon Dawson / Reuters Helen Abrams

Simon Dawson / Reuters Denis Wild