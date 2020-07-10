Life

12 Brilliant Before And After Pics Of People's Post-Lockdown Haircuts

Photographer Simon Dawson took photos of people's first haircut since March at two London salons.
Claire Neal&nbsp;
Hair salons reopened this week and for those able to secure one of the coveted appointments, it was relief to finally neaten up those lockdown locks.

Photographer Simon Dawson was on hand to capture the transformations, taking fun before and after pictures of people visiting two London salons: HairForce One barbers in Romford and Butchers Salon in Shoreditch.

Barbers and salons reopened with new social distancing measures on July 4, with screens, temperature checks and face masks becoming the norm. These pics have persuaded us it’s time to embrace the new experience, ditch the DIY cuts and reunite with our much-missed professionals.

Here are some of our favourite snaps from the collection.

Cohl S
Tanya Foxe&nbsp;
Daniel Cambridge&nbsp;
Jordan Anwar
Theo Adams&nbsp;
Antony Greghukh
Dennis Akinniyi&nbsp;
Jordan Westfield&nbsp;
Helen Abrams
Denis Wild
Jon Guttridge
