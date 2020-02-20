* CONTENT WARNING *

Yarraka Bayles Nine-year-old Quaden faced bullying everyday at school.

Queensland mum Yarraka Bayles has been flooded with support after live-streaming a heartbreaking video of her nine-year-old son’s despair after being bullied over his short stature. Bayles, an advocate for Indigenous issues and disability awareness, told NITV that she went to pick her son up from Brisbane’s Carina State School on Wednesday and witnessed another student picking on Quaden because of his height. Quaden was born with achondroplasia, a common form of dwarfism. After returning to the car, a fed-up Bayles started to film her son’s anguish in hopes of urging parents to take action against the nonstop bullying her son endures.

“I’ve just picked my son up from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal, and I want people to know – parents, educators, teachers – this is the effect that bullying has,” Bayles said in the Facebook Live video. “All it takes is for one more instant. You wonder why kids are killing themselves.” Bayles explained in the video that the taunting and teasing of her son is constant and he often has thoughts of taking his life. In tears, Quaden said in the video: “I just want to die right now. “Give me a knife I want to kill myself.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the Facebook Live was viewed 4 million times and has received 96,586 shares across the social platform. Prominent community members, including sports stars, have pledged their support to Quaden online. “That is one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen,” Aboriginal artist Allan Mckenzie said before donating a print of his famous “Because of Her We Can” to Quaden’s mum. “I want you and your family Quaden to know we stand with you, brother we support you in your journey, brother.” “This is the hardest video I’ve watched. A 9 year old boy wanting to kill himself due to bullying at school. What is going on in our world? Let’s rally behind Quaden & show him that not everyone is against him,” “Here Come the Habibs” comedian Rob Shehadie said on Twitter.

As a father of 3 is heartbreaking to watch 😔 I was bullied myself when I was younger to the point of tears as well and still see a few of the offenders now as an adult. It will stick with him forever , I hope the young lad gets the appropriate help and the bullies are dealt with — Rowdy (@Rowds12) February 20, 2020

“Quaden’s mother shared publicly a video of him begging for a rope to take his own life due to bullying. The thing about blackfellas is, you bully one of us,you bully all of us. We stand with you Quaden and we need you here, on earth,” shared activist Nessa Turnbull-Roberts

Quadens mother shared publicly a video of him begging for a rope to take his own life due to bullying. The thing about blackfellas is, you bully one of us,you bully all of us. We stand with you Quaden and we need you here, on earth❤️💛🖤✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/hp6QBEnyPU — Nessa Turnbull-Roberts (@TurnbullVanessa) February 20, 2020

AFL legend Leigh Matthews called for a long-term plan to stop discrimination of short-statured people.

So sad , would be great to give Quaden a hug to show we care and are on his side , but long term stopping the bullying of him or anyone else is a must https://t.co/fvkgXr7tzn — Leigh Matthews (@LeighRMatthews) February 20, 2020

The Indigenous #NRLAllStars have invited 9-year-old Quaden Bayles, a victim of bullying, to lead them out this Saturday night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UcXhNt3QKF — NRL (@NRL) February 20, 2020