Then there’s the added anxiety of being criticised or hearing snarky comments by others for doing it – in the supermarket or all over social media. “That’s not the way to make fearful people feel better,” Blackburn pointed out.

If panic-buying isn’t the answer, what is?

We need to cope with the outbreak with other strategies, suggested Blackburn. The first is very simply too inform yourself with good quality information you can trust. Try the World Health Organisation, and in this case, also Queensland’s government website for the latest COVID-19 information.