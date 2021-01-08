Greater Brisbane will go into lockdown for three days after the more infectious UK strain of the virus was found in hotel quarantine.

Queensland has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases in hotel quarantine as the state’s premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Friday announced the tough restrictions in a bid to get ahead of the outbreak.

The stay-at-home order will start 6pm Friday.

A mutant strain of coronavirus sweeping across London and the south east of England has prompted EU nations to restrict inbound flights from the UK.

This week more than one million people in England – or one in 50 – had coronavirus in the first week of January, official statistics suggest.

The Brisbane women in her 20s, who resides in the south side suburb of Algester, had symptoms on Wednesday and tested positive. The woman worked as a cleaner at the Hotel Grand Chancellor Brisbane.

Authorities said she has been infectious since January 2. Current contact tracing alerts for venues and areas can be found here.

“We know that this UK strain is highly infectious. It is 70% more infectious and we are going to go hard and we are going to go early to do everything we can to stop the spread of this virus,” Palaszczuk said at a press conference.



“Greater Brisbane will be entering a three day lockdown. That will be Metro North, Metro South, West Moreton.

“The areas that will be declared Greater Brisbane will be the council areas of Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton, and Redlands.

“Think of it as a long weekend at home. We need to do this.



“If we do not do this now, it could end up being a 30-day lockdown.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the decision was a “wise call”.