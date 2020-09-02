Brisbane Prisoners Set Fire In Cells As Virus Lockdown Sparks Unrest

Inmates at a high-security Australian prison lit fires, smashed windows and flooded their cells with water, authorities said on Tuesday, after a lockdown sparked by a coronavirus outbreak resulted in a shortage of staff and services.

The unrest began a day earlier at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre in the city of Brisbane, four days after local media said the prison went into lockdown due to two staff testing positive to COVID-19.

A shortage of replacement staff for those stood down to get tested for the virus had resulted in problems delivering basic services like meals and medication, the authorities said.

“There’s been some unrest (including) small amounts of fire that were lit, that were localised and easily extinguished,” Corrections Commissioner Peter Martin told reporters.

“In some cases, prisoners flooded their cells with water (and) there was the damage of some glass and also some CCTV.”