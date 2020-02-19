Brit Awards bosses were forced to think fast during Tuesday night’s live show, when an excited Lewis Capaldi got a bit overly rowdy during his acceptance speech.
Or, at least, we think that’s what happened. Because they pulled the sound as soon as he started speaking.
Early in the ceremony, Lewis was the night’s first winner, swigging from a bottle of Red Stripe as he went up to collect the award for Best New Artist.
After getting up on stage, Lewis gave a massive hug to presenter and friend, Niall Horan, after which he seemed a little in disbelief, leaving the crowd hanging before he began talking.
Then… well, we don’t actually know what happened, because ITV pulled the audio on his speech, with the message “audio muted” flashing up on screen.
Knowing Lewis, though, the chances are it was something not suitable for broadcasting pre-watershed (when we interviewed the singer last year, he managed to drop the F-bomb a total of 17 times in the space of 20 minutes).
And suffice to say, fans on Twitter were disappointed not to have been able to see the speech in full...
Fans in the arena have claimed on social media the singer said “thank you very fucking much”, before leaving the stage.
It’s fair to say that this year’s Brit Awards truly belonged to Lewis Capaldi. Not only did he perform his chart-topping ballad Someone You Loved early in the night, he was also nominated for a total of four awards, more than any other star on the night, joint with Dave.
He also well and truly stole the show on the red carpet, where he struck a variety of hilarious poses.
