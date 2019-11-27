Police searching for missing British man Aslan King have found a body in a creek in the Australian bush.

In a statement Victoria Police said the body had not yet been formally identified but that it was “believed to be Aslan King, who was last seen at a camping ground on Old Coach Road about 2am” on Saturday.

Authorities had conducted a large scale search for the missing man from Brighton using a helicopter, boats and mounted police.

The body was found just over a kilometre from where he was last seen.

The 25-year-old illustrator from Brighton vanished after experiencing a seizure-like attack, during which he is believed to have hit his head, whilst on a camping trip with friends in Victoria.

King, an illustrator who only relocated to Australia two weeks ago, is said to have hit his head on the ground before getting up quickly and rushing into thick bushland surrounding the campsite where he and four friends had been staying.