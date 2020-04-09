Britney Spears Tweaks 'Baby One More Time' In Coronavirus Plea

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

Britney Spears mined her past to urge fans to stay at home in the present.

The pop star posted a tweet Tuesday with a cartoon of her in her “Baby One More Time” music video outfit as she holds up a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer. The 1998 song’s lyric “My loneliness is killing me” has been changed to “My loneliness is saving me!” The hashtag reads, “#StayHome.”