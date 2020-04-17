Calvin Harris And Taylor Swift Raymond Hall via Getty Images Calvin Harris made headlines the world over when he called out his ex on Twitter, accusing her of trying to 'tear him down' and suggesting she has a tendency to 'bury' anyone she disagrees with, including her pop rival Katy Perry.

Calvin Harris And Rita Ora David M. Benett via Getty Images Taylor isn't the only one of Calvin's exes he's got beef with, though. Rita Ora revealed shortly after their split that the DJ had forbidden her from performing their collaboration 'I Will Never Let You Down' at an awards ceremony in the US.



He later insisted he had a 'damn good reason' for putting the brakes on her scheduled performance.

Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell Jeff Spicer via Getty Images It was drama from the beginning with these two, who met in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house in January 2016, when Stephanie was still dating model Sam Reece.



Although they tried to make a go of it in the outside world, it wasn't long before infidelity accusations were thrown from both sides, with Stephanie eventually announcing she was pregnant with Jeremy's child, though he has insisted the baby is not his.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP They were truly love's young dream in the early 2000s, but things quickly turned sour and they broke hearts all over the world when they announced they'd split.



He later addressed the break-up in his track 'Cry Me A River', and has repeatedly made digs at her over the past decade.

Kanye West and Amber Rose Michel Dufour via Getty Images Kanye and Amber split in 2010, but it was years later that he took a swipe at her in the press, suggesting new wife Kim Kardashian had made him take "30 showers" before they got together, because of their relationship.



Amber then caused ripples on social media with #FingersInTheBooty-gate, with Kanye later using Amber as one of 12 celebs in his shocking 'Famous' music video.

Binky Felstead and Alex Mytton Ben A. Pruchnie via Getty Images It was one of the most outrageous 'Made In Chelsea' moments ever when one of our fave couples went their separate ways, after it was claimed Alex had been unfaithful.



While he initially owned up to one indiscretion, it later transpired that an entire orgy had taken place without his girlfriend's knowledge, and their relationship swiftly ended.

Rita Ora and Rob Kardashian CopettiPhotofabREXShutterstock Rob was furious with Rita when they broke up, posting a string of crude tweets about her, including one where he accused her of 'cheating on him with 20 dudes'.

Kelly Brook and David McIntosh JB Lacroix via Getty Images We're seeing a bit of a pattern here, but it was only long after their 'amicable' split that things appeared to turn sour for David McIntosh and Kelly Brook.



Shortly after their break-up, they were both victims of a mass celebrity nude photo hacking, with Kelly publicly tweeting David to tell him: 'Your nob's online. Email me.'

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez C Flanigan via Getty Images They haven't been together for years, but it seems these two still have a lot of unfinished business.



Most recently, Selena tweeted Justin to tell him he was being unfair to his Beliebers by blaming them for laying into his new girlfriend, something she knows a whole lot about.

Big Sean and Naya Rivera Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Things turned really sour between Naya Rivera and Big Sean once they'd ended their relationship, with the 'Glee' actress accusing her ex of stealing her Rolex, something he has vehemently denied since.

Chantelle Houghton and Alex Reid Doug Peters/Doug Peters Chantelle publicly blasted Alex in 2012 once they'd called time on their relationship, accusing him of turning their home into a 'sex dungeon' when she was eight months pregnant.



He later issued a public statement in a video, urging Chantelle to allow him to see their baby daughter, Dolly.

Kelly Osbourne and Luke Worrall Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Kelly has never been one for holding back on social media (just ask Dannii Minogue, or her father's former mistress), and this was never more true than when she split with Luke Worrall.



After discovering he'd slept with a model behind her back, Kelly blasted her then-fiancé on social media, calling him the 'biggest piece of shit ever' also accusing him of sleeping with 'hundreds of girls as well as men behind her back'.

Lauren Goodger and Mark Wright Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images The British reality TV romance that had everyone talking finally came to an end in 2012, after the two had been together for 11 years (which The Goodge was in no rush to let anyone forget).



Since marrying Michelle Keegan, Mark has repeatedly blasted his ex, urging her to stop mentioning him in interviews and to 'have some self-respect'.