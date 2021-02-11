Pop star Britney Spears finally had her say Tuesday as the public conversation around the new documentary about her life intensified.

“Framing Britney Spears” examines, in part, the control that her father Jamie Spears has over her and whether his court-ordered conservatorship is warranted.

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!!” Spears wrote on Twitter. “We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!”