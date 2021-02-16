Former Australian Government Staffer Speaks Out About Her Alleged Rape In Parliament House

Channel 10 Former Liberal Party media liaison Brittany Higgins has spoken out about an alleged assault at Parliament House.

Higgins told ‘The Project’s’ Lisa Wilkinson that this is where the assault allegedly took place.

As first reported by news.com.au on Monday, Higgins said she was offered a lift home by a male staffer but he redirected the taxi to Parliament House where the pair went through several security checkpoints to get to Minister Reynolds’ office where Higgins fell asleep on a couch.

Higgins told ‘The Project’ she was weeks into a new job in Canberra as media adviser to Minister Reynolds in 2019 when a male colleague allegedly attacked her after a night out.

Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins has given an emotional interview detailing the moments she was allegedly raped by a colleague at Parliament House , in Defence Minister Linda Reynolds’ ministerial office.

“The first thing that awoke me was, I was in a pain. My leg was kind of being crushed. The senior staffer was on top of me,” she said.

“I woke up mid-rape essentially. I don’t know why I knew he was almost finished but I felt like it had been going on for a while.

“I couldn’t get him off of me. At this point I started crying.”

After asking the alleged assailant to stop “at least half a dozen times”, he did not speak to her and then left the office. Higgins woke up some time later feeling “scared” that she was “at work” and left the building.

Back at work on Tuesday morning an acting manager, Fiona Brown, who later worked for the Prime Minister’s office, called Higgins and the male staffer for a joint meeting about the weekend’s “security breach”. After the meeting, Higgins told Brown about the alleged assault.

“It felt like this was immediately like a political problem,” she said, adding that Brown gave her a brochure for the employee assistance program and told her to take the afternoon off.

Higgins said the police were not immediately called because “internal mechanisms were already at play.”

“Inside of Parliament House, it’s its own unique AFP (Australian Federal Police) unit so they act independently from the ACT police and they’re a brand of the Federal Police apparently,” she said.

Higgins broke down when explaining that she was unable to access the CCTV footage of the alleged incident. Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed Tuesday the said footage is now with the police.

Days later, Minister Reynolds called a meeting in the same office where the alleged assault happened.

“It was just like a white-out in my mind because it was the first time I’d ever had to go back there,” Higgins said.

“And so between me and their table was the couch.

“I’m sure they were saying words but I barely remember a single word they said during that process because I was so cognisant of, it happened here and there was this trauma that I’d just sort of come to terms with and I just thought it was unfathomable that they’d put me in that space again.”

The alleged incident happened on March 23, 2019, weeks before Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the election on April 10.

“The minister clearly didn’t want to hear about it any more,” she said.

“She didn’t broadly want to see me any more. So Fiona was the only person I could talk to and it was dismissed, it was played down and it was made to feel like it was my problem.”

After the internal investigations unit at Parliament House elevated the matter to the Australian Federal Police, Higgins gave her account of the alleged assault to the sexual crimes unit which told her it was having trouble acquiring the CCTV footage from Parliament House.

Higgins said she felt like she had to choose between her career and pursuing the matter with the police to seek justice. She was given the option to go home to the Gold Coast until the election and be paid for six weeks when her contract would be up or move to Western Australia to work for Minister Reynolds’ campaign from the WA office.

Higgins chose to stay at her “dream job” but felt the Liberal Party deliberately sent her away to WA.

“We were sort of working seven days a week. I was pretty suicidal to be honest at the time,” she said.

“Because you are just alone. It was really hard.”

Higgins said she felt pressured not to proceed the case with the police.

“There is a strange culture of silence in the parties and you just don’t,” she said.

“The idea of sort of speaking out on these sorts of issues, especially around a campaign, is just like letting the team down, you are not a team player.”