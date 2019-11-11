13-Year-Old Broadway Star Laurel Griggs Dies

Laurel Griggs, the 13-year-old Broadway star, has died, according to multiple reports.

On Sunday, Laurel’s family reportedly told the New York Post she died on Nov. 5 after suffering a massive asthma attack.

An obituary for Laurel posted on the site Dignity Memorial said her funeral was on Friday, November 8. The chapel where the service was held confirmed the information in the obituary.

Laurel is perhaps best known for her run playing the role of Ivanka in the Tony Award-winning musical “Once,” and her credits include an appearance on Saturday Night Live. Her Broadway debut was in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” when she was just 6 years old, in which she acted alongside Scarlett Johansson.

Friends, family and fans took to social media on Sunday to commemorate Laurel, including fellow “Once” actor Eliza Holland Moore, who also played the role of Ivanka.