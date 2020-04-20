Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due To COVID-19 Complications

Broadway actor Nick Cordero is recovering after having his right leg amputated Saturday due to complications from the coronavirus, his wife said in a video posted to Instagram.

Cordero, who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his performance in “Bullets Over Broadway,” has been battling the virus for more than two weeks. His wife, former Radio City Rockette Amanda Kloots, has been posting updates about his condition on Instagram.

“We got some difficult news yesterday,” Kloots said in an Instagram Story on Saturday. “We’ve had issues in his right leg with clotting and getting blood down his toes. ... They had him on blood thinners for the clotting and, unfortunately, the blood thinners were causing some other issues. ... So the right leg will be amputated today.”

Six hours later, she posted that Cordero was out of surgery.

“I just got a call from the surgeon,” Kloots said. “He made it through the surgery, which is really big because obviously his body is pretty weak. ... Hopefully, he’ll just kind of relax and rest. But good news.”

Cordero, 41, is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he was performing in “Rock of Ages” and living with his wife and 10-month-old son, Elvis. He has been sedated since April 1, Kloots said.