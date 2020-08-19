Survivor's Brooke Jowett Calls For 'Culturally Diverse Bachelorette' In 2021

‘Survivor’ contestant Brooke Jowett has called for greater cultural diversity on television, saying the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ franchise can be a good starting point.

“I believe we still have a long way to go in television and media in regards to celebrating diversity but I think the shift is happening,” Brooke told HuffPost Australia. “I would love to see a culturally diverse Bachelorette for 2021.”

Her comments come after 2019 ‘Bachelor’ contestant Elly Miles and sister Becky were recently announced as the ‘Bachelorette’ stars for 2020.