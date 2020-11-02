Brooklyn Beckham’s Huge Neck Tattoo Of His Fiancée's Eyes Is A Serious Commitment

Never mind having eyes in the back of your head, Brooklyn Beckham has them on the back of his neck. And they look suspiciously like his fiancée, Nicola Peltz’s peepers. Tattoo artist, Dr. Woo shared a snap of the 21-year-old’s latest inking after Brooklyn gave fans a sneaky peek last month.

Many speculated then that the latest inking was a tribute to his wife-to-be, but now we’ve seen the tattoo in full, we don’t think there’s any doubt. Dr. Woo captioned the picture “Eyes see love” and tagged Nicola in the post, so...

Just like his famous dad, Brooklyn is amassing quite a collection of tattoos, but this is his boldest yet and comes after he proposed to Nicola in July after eight months of dating. On Friday, the Beckham’s eldest son shared a snap of him and Nicola in the bath together to celebrate their first anniversary.

"Happy 1 year anniversary baby. I'm the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you. love you so much," he wrote.