Brother Of UK Prime Minister Resigns From Parliament In Fresh Blow To Boris Johnson

Jo Johnson, the brother of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has resigned as a minister and will step down as an MP, saying he was “torn between family loyalty and the national interest”.

The shock announcement adds to the pressure on the prime minister, injecting a family feud into the political crisis in Westminster.

Jo Johnson been appointed a universities minister when his brother became PM last month.

He raised eyebrows by accepting the position in a government willing to accept a no-deal Brexit, given he had been a vocal supporter of holding a second referendum.