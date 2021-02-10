Trump Impeachment Attorney's 'Word Salad' Defense Gets The Twitter Treatment

Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial defence did not get off to a good start.

Bruce Castor, the attorney who delivered the opening argument for the defence, baffled viewers across the political spectrum with an incoherent, rambling speech that was criticised across the board.

Castor spent the beginning of his address buttering up senators as “extraordinary people” and praising the Democratic impeachment managers for their “outstanding presentation,” noting that no member of Trump’s defence would voice anything but condemnation for the January 6 riots his client is accused of inciting.

The attorney went on to discuss the history of ancient Greece and Rome, the importance of free speech and a number of other topics, spending relatively little time addressing constitutional arguments or Trump’s behaviour. He concluded by arguing that Trump should not be convicted and barred from holding future office because the American people already made a choice to remove him by voting him out.