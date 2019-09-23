Bryan Cranston, Anthony Anderson And Homer Simpson Gave Us A Bizarre Emmys Opener

Homer Simpson greeted viewers of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday in a bizarre opening that also included Anthony Anderson and Bryan Cranston.

The show kicked off with the cartoon character walking out on and immediately falling through the stage in the opening sketch. Anderson then jumped to his feet to “search” for a new host, running backstage to steal some Emmys with his mother and talk to a producer about who should fill Simpson’s shoes.

“What we need is an Emmy winner who can talk about the power of television,” Anderson said.

Bryan Cranston was then pushed on stage, where he launched into an impassioned speech about the power of television.