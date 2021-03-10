Buckingham Palace Breaks Silence On Meghan And Harry's Explosive Interview With Oprah

Buckingham Palace finally responded Tuesday to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” read the Buckingham Palace statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”
“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the statement, shared with HuffPost, added.
The response comes two days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s prime-time CBS special with the media mogul aired Sunday night. In the two-hour interview, Harry and Meghan presented their side of their step-back-from-royalty story together for the first time.
Meghan told Winfrey that she had contemplated suicide during her lowest moments in “The Firm,” as the royal family establishment is known, and she also revealed that certain (nameless) members of the royal family raised “concerns and conversations” before their son Archie was born about how dark his skin might be.
The duke opened up about his struggles with a “bigoted” British press and feeling “trapped” within the royal family, and he corrected reports that he had blindsided his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, with news of the couple’s decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.
Bombshells from Oprah, Harry and Meghan’s interview:
Meghan says there were racist concerns over Archie’s skin colour ― before he was born.
Prince Harry reveals why royal family turned on Meghan and it has to do with Australia and Diana
The Duchess of Sussex said she contemplated suicide and was denied help.
The palace reportedly wouldn’t “tell the truth” to protect the Sussexes.
Harry says he felt “trapped within the system” of the royal family.
Meghan says Kate Middleton made her cry, despite reports saying the opposite.
Harry and Meghan dropped a wedding bombshell at the very beginning of the interview.
Harry heartbreakingly compared his wife’s plight to that of his late mother, Princess Diana.
Meghan and Harry told Oprah the sex of their second child!