Buckingham Palace Gives An Update On Prince Philip's Condition

Buckingham Palace on Monday released an update on Prince Philip’s hospitalisation, confirming for the first time that the Duke of Edinburgh is being examined for a preexisting heart condition while he undergoes treatment for an unspecified infection.

Philip, 99, who has been hospitalised for nearly two weeks, “remains comfortable” and will stay in the hospital “at least until the end of the week,” the palace said in the statement.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition,” the palace said.