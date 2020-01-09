Buckingham Palace reacted to the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stepping down as senior members of the royal family with a statement of its own.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the palace said in a statement. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Just a few hours earlier, Harry and Meghan made the unprecedented announcement that the two would be stepping back from their positions as “senior” members of the royal family.