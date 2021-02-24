Buckingham Palace Reveals Cause Of Prince Philip's Hospitalisation

ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh listens to buglers during the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor castle in Windsor on July 22, 2020.

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday revealed the cause of Prince Philip’s hospitalisation, a week after the 99-year-old royal was admitted to the hospital.

“The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection,” the palace said in a statement shared with HuffPost. “He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

Sources close to the palace previously confirmed that the duke’s illness was not related to COVID-19. Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth got their first COVID-19 vaccination in January.

Prince Edward told Sky News on Tuesday that his father is “a lot better.”