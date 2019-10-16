NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV via Getty Images Palfreeman was sentenced in December 2009 for stabbing to death a Bulgarian 20-year-old student, Andrey Monov, and wounding another man in a street brawl in December 2007.

The Bulgarian government released Australian Jock Palfreeman, who was convicted of murder in 2009, from an immigration detention centre on Tuesday, more than three weeks after a court granted parole and caused political controversy.

Palfreeman’s parole angered nationalist politicians in Bulgaria and has prompted the chief prosecutor to ask for a review of the ruling by the country’s highest court, which now has two months come up with a decision.

The case has strained relations between Bulgaria and Australia, whose Foreign Minister Marise Payne has expressed “deep disappointment” that Palfreeman was still in custody after being granted parole.

The 32-year-old has served 11 years of a 20-year sentence since being found guilty of murder and attempted murder in the stabbing of two Bulgarian youths, one of whom died, during a street melee in 2007. Palfreeman has said he acted in self-defence.

“Palfreeman will be released from the centre later today. He will have to show up at an interior ministry office once a week until a ban to leave the country, issued back in 2011, is lifted,” the head of the Interior Ministry’s migration unit, Nikolay Nikolov, told reporters.