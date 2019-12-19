PETER PARKS via Getty Images A volunteer collects donations in front of an an installation dubbed 'the Burnt Christmas Tree' to support the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund in Sydney.

A burnt Christmas tree made from charred branches and scorched household items has been set up in the middle of Sydney as a poignant reminder of the deadly bushfires that continue to ravage Australia. The installation is a contrast to the bright Christmas presents wrapped in glittery red, silver and gold papers that surround the bottom of the art piece. Artist James Dive said the artwork was a symbol of the shadow that bushfires have cast over the festive season as well as the resilience of Australian communities.

REUTERS "Burnt Christmas tree" that was built from charred logs and other bushfire remnants as a result of Australia's recent Bushfire crisis, by installation artist, James Dive, stands in Sydney.

REUTERS "Burnt Christmas tree" that was built from charred logs and other bushfire remnants as a result of Australia's recent Bushfire crisis, by installation artist, James Dive, stands in Sydney.

People visiting the activation in the city can actually see the burnt logs, a scorched bicycle, a ruined fire alarm and other destroyed household goods from this year’s fatal fire season. “The idea was to create a burnt Christmas tree. So, the idea then became, lets go and get the real stuff. The timbers, the burnt items, everything out there from the bushfire districts and create a Christmas tree in the middle of the city,” Dive told Reuters.

“The idea was to surround the bottom of the tree with cheerful presents because I didn’t want this work to be all doom and gloom. I think this is about us just helping each other and trying to make someone else’s Christmas just slightly better.” The installation, created in partnership with the Red Cross and the City of Sydney, is on display until today and features tap-and-go EFTPOS stations where people can donate to The Red Cross.

REUTERS Installation artist, James Dive, stands in front of "Burnt Christmas tree" he built from charred logs and other bushfire remnants as a result of Australia's recent Bushfire crisis, in Sydney, Australia December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jill Gralow