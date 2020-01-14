Burt Ward Of 'Batman' Says He Took Pills To Shrink Private Parts

So that’s why they called him the Boy Wonder.

Burt Ward, who played sidekick Robin on TV’s “Batman” in the 1960s, said in an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six that his bulge was stealing scenes to the point where he was asked to visit a doctor for shrinking pills.

Ward told Page Six that the dynamic duo’s tight-fitting costumes drew ire from the Catholic League of Decency.

“They thought that Robin had a very large bulge for television,” Ward said.

He claimed that ABC executives asked him to reduce the protuberance by going to a doctor for medication “to shrink me up.”

Ward did as he was told but quickly had reservations.

“I took them for three days and then I decided that they can probably keep me from having children,” he said. “I stopped doing that and I just used my cape to cover it.”

His superheroic endowment intact, Ward became a household name alongside Adam West, who played Batman.

Last week, Ward, a 74-year-old father of two, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He said he grew up daydreaming every day of being a superhero. “I got it,” he said in the clip above. “And don’t think it was an accident.”