SAEED KHAN via Getty Images The sails of the Opera House are lit with a series of images to show support for the communities affected by the bushfires and to express the gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers in Sydney on January 11, 2020. - Massive bushfires in southeastern Australia have a "long way to go", authorities have warned, even as colder conditions brought some relief to exhausted firefighter and communities. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The sails of the Sydney Opera House were illuminated with images on Saturday to support those who have been affected by Australia’s ongoing bushfire crisis.

The display is a gesture of gratitude from the Opera House to emergency services, volunteers and firefighters who have been battling Australia’s worst fire season in living memory.

Saturday’s light installation focused on hope and support, with bright images from photographers who have been on the fire ground.