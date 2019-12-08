Bushfires Merge Into One Giant Mega Blaze As Sydney Chokes

REUTERS Fire fighting crews from the Rural Fire Service (RFS), NSW Fire and Rescue and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) officers fight a bushfire encroaching on properties near Lake Tabourie, Australia, December, 5, 2019. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

A giant bushfire on the edge of Sydney, which has blanketed the city in smoke causing a spike in respiratory illnesses and the cancellation of outdoor sports, will take weeks to control but will not be extinguished without heavy rains, firefighters said.

Thousands of weary firefighters, who have been battling bushfires for a month, were on Saturday fighting nearly 100 blazes in New South Wales state.

The mega fire north of Sydney was created on Friday when several fires merged and was now burning across 335,000 hectares.

“We need flooding rain to put these fires out. That’s really what is going to stop it,” said the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. “These will take many weeks to put out.”

Bushfires are common in Australia during the hot summer, which begins in December, but this year the fires started much earlier, blamed on soaring temperatures, dry winds and arson.

A three-year drought has left much of Australia tinder dry.